Northshore Fire Battalion Chief retires

Friday, February 25, 2022

Thursday morning, February 24, 2022 Battalion Chief Jeff Tagart worked his last shift of a nearly 29 year career with the Northshore Fire Department. 

Jeff started in April, 1993 as a Firefighter/EMT. In 1998, Jeff was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and in 2005 Jeff became a Battalion Chief. 

Jeff has been involved in various projects over the years.

He has been instrumental in working with fire engine manufacturers to spec out our fire apparatus from design work to what tools we will use and how they will be stored on the engine. 

You, your wealth of knowledge, leadership, experience, stories and Suzette’s cooking will be sorely missed. Enjoy your retirement – happy trails and safe travels BC Tagart!!


