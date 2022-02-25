Northshore Fire Battalion Chief retires

Thursday morning, February 24, 2022 Battalion Chief Jeff Tagart worked his last shift of a nearly 29 year career with the Northshore Fire Department.





Jeff started in April, 1993 as a Firefighter/EMT. In 1998, Jeff was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and in 2005 Jeff became a Battalion Chief.





Jeff has been involved in various projects over the years.





He has been instrumental in working with fire engine manufacturers to spec out our fire apparatus from design work to what tools we will use and how they will be stored on the engine.



