Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Landscape Architect (TPS5)

Saturday, February 26, 2022

WSDOT
Assistant Landscape Architect (TPS5)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced Landscape Architect to serve as Assistant Landscape Architect to support WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. 

The work of the Assistant Landscape Architect supports WSDOT’s mission by providing expertise to facilitate the visual integration of the transportation facility with the surrounding natural and built environment. This position further supports WSDOT’s mission through wise management of the roadside as an asset, delivering right-sized projects, supporting multi-modal transportation options, and improving environmental conditions.

Job description and application



