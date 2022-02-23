Lake Forest Park council meeting Thursday - Public Hearing on Accessory Dwelling Unit code amendments
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Public Hearing and Action on:
- Ordinance 1235/Amending Chapters 18.08, Definitions; and
- Sections 18.50.050, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) and
- 18.50.060, Accessory Structures and Buildings, of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code
Process for Hearing
- Staff presentation
- Questions from Council
- Open the public hearing for comments (3 minutes per speaker)
- Staff address questions that may have been presented during public comments and from Council
The Planning Commission has recommended reducing the lot size eligible for a detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (DADU) from 15,000 sf to 10,000 square feet. It is estimated that this would increase the percentage of DADU-eligible lots from 28% to 64% of single family lots.
Reducing the minimum lot size to 9,600 square feet would increase the percentage to approximately 70% of single family lots being DADU-eligible.
Regular meeting
Following the hearing the council will hold its regular meeting with these on the agenda:
- Resolution 1839/Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment No. 1 to Professional Services Agreement AG 21-020 with PACE Engineers, Inc. for Accessible Curb Ramp
- Design and Construction Management Services
- Resolution 1836/Creating a Climate Committee
- Resolution 1837/Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreements with ShoreLake Arts and Glacial Cryotherapy, LLC
- Resolution 1840/Purchasing Policies and Procedures for Federal Award Standards
Staff documents can be viewed via links here, as well as information about commenting
Viewing the meeting:
When: Feb 24, 2022 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: City Council Regular Meeting
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87965871806
