Lake Forest Park council meeting Thursday - Public Hearing on Accessory Dwelling Unit code amendments

Lake Forest Park City Council public hearing and regular meeting Thursday, February 24, 2022, 7pm.





Ordinance 1235/Amending Chapters 18.08, Definitions; and

Sections 18.50.050, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) and

18.50.060, Accessory Structures and Buildings, of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code Process for Hearing Staff presentation

Questions from Council

Open the public hearing for comments (3 minutes per speaker)

Staff address questions that may have been presented during public comments and from Council

The Planning Commission has recommended reducing the lot size eligible for a detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (DADU) from 15,000 sf to 10,000 square feet. It is estimated that this would increase the percentage of DADU-eligible lots from 28% to 64% of single family lots.





Reducing the minimum lot size to 9,600 square feet would increase the percentage to approximately 70% of single family lots being DADU-eligible.





Regular meeting





Following the hearing the council will hold its regular meeting with these on the agenda:

Resolution 1839/Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment No. 1 to Professional Services Agreement AG 21-020 with PACE Engineers, Inc. for Accessible Curb Ramp Design and Construction Management Services Resolution 1836/Creating a Climate Committee Resolution 1837/Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreements with ShoreLake Arts and Glacial Cryotherapy, LLC Resolution 1840/Purchasing Policies and Procedures for Federal Award Standards



Staff documents can be viewed via links here , as well as information about commenting





