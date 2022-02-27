Lake Forest Park police blotter

Notable Calls/Incidents in Lake Forest Park





As the scene could not be made secure, officers provided immediate medical care and then transported the victim by patrol vehicle to the waiting medics.









Officers responded to a fraud complaint and discovered the suspect used the names of several PD employees to defraud the victim of over $300,000. The fraud occurred over a period of three weeks before the victim called police.



Officers responded to a theft at Starbucks. The suspect fled into Albertsons where she was detained and ultimately arrested. It was discovered the suspect had stolen from the Starbucks the previous five days, in a row, prior to police being called. The suspect is transient with mental health issues.



Officer responded to a hit and run where the victim confronted the driver who rear ended him. The at fault driver drove around the victim to leave the scene. The victim grabbed onto the suspect vehicle and was drug, at high speeds, until he ultimately was thrown free. The victim sustained significant injuries to his foot. The same vehicle (reported stolen) fled from officers two days later, however officers were unable to pursue due to current legislation.



Officers contacted a subject threatening suicide with a knife. Officers were able to successfully deescalate the subject and get him help.







Major Crimes Task Force responded and is assisting with this ongoing investigation. The victim is recovering at the hospital from multiple surgeries.Officers responded to a fraud complaint and discovered the suspect used the names of several PD employees to defraud the victim of over $300,000. The fraud occurred over a period of three weeks before the victim called police.Officers responded to a theft at Starbucks. The suspect fled into Albertsons where she was detained and ultimately arrested. It was discovered the suspect had stolen from the Starbucks the previous five days, in a row, prior to police being called. The suspect is transient with mental health issues.Officer responded to a hit and run where the victim confronted the driver who rear ended him. The at fault driver drove around the victim to leave the scene. The victim grabbed onto the suspect vehicle and was drug, at high speeds, until he ultimately was thrown free. The victim sustained significant injuries to his foot. The same vehicle (reported stolen) fled from officers two days later, however officers were unable to pursue due to current legislation.Officers contacted a subject threatening suicide with a knife. Officers were able to successfully deescalate the subject and get him help.

Officers responded to a reported shooting. Officers found a victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.