Jobs: City of Shoreline is hiring Summer Day Camp Leaders - teens welcome
Friday, February 18, 2022
The City of Shoreline is hiring day camp leaders, directors and assistant directors for Camp Shoreline Summer Camp Program.
Also hiring bilingual camp leaders for Outdoor Camp who speak Spanish, Amharic, or Tigrinya.
Camp leaders need to be age 16+, Directors need to be age 18+. These are great summer jobs that are fun and help build leadership skills.
If you know anyone interested, please encourage them to apply at www.shorelinewa.gov/jobs (scroll down the list of jobs)
Application closes March 7, 2022
- $15/hr leaders
- $17/hr bilingual leaders (Spanish or Amharic)
- $17.50/hr asst. camp director
- $20/hr camp director
