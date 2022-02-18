Jobs: City of Shoreline is hiring Summer Day Camp Leaders - teens welcome

Friday, February 18, 2022


The City of Shoreline is hiring day camp leaders, directors and assistant directors for Camp Shoreline Summer Camp Program. 

Also hiring bilingual camp leaders for Outdoor Camp who speak Spanish, Amharic, or Tigrinya. 

Camp leaders need to be age 16+, Directors need to be age 18+. These are great summer jobs that are fun and help build leadership skills. 

If you know anyone interested, please encourage them to apply at www.shorelinewa.gov/jobs (scroll down the list of jobs)

Application closes March 7, 2022
  • $15/hr leaders
  • $17/hr bilingual leaders (Spanish or Amharic)
  • $17.50/hr asst. camp director
  • $20/hr camp director


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  