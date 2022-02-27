City of Lake Forest Park seeks volunteers for positions on Planning Commission, Tree Board, and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Student Representative Vacancy on Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
The student representative position on this board is vacant. If you are interested and are a junior or senior in high school and reside in Lake Forest Park please contact Volunteer Coordinator Cory Roche for more information and application information. Terms are three years, but the City anticipates students may only be available to serve for one or two years.
Vacancy on Planning Commission
The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the City Council on issues relating to land use policy and regulations. This year the Commission will begin work on updating the City’s comprehensive plan.
One of the focuses of this update is diversity, equity, and inclusion. The City hopes to fill this vacancy with an individual that provides a perspective that is currently under-represented on the Commission. Diversity in this case could be race, age, gender, ethnic or socioeconomic background. We hope you will consider submitting an application if you think you can bring a unique perspective to the Commission. If you are interested in applying, please contact City Clerk Matt McLean.
Vacancies on Tree Board
The City is seeking applications for two vacant seats on the Lake Forest Park Tree Board. The Tree Board provides outreach and education to the community on tree-related issues, organizes and facilitates public events involving trees, and provides advice to the City Council on policy and regulatory issues involving trees.
Board members should live within the Lake Forest Park city limits, but it is not required. Interests or backgrounds in urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat restoration are encouraged, but not required. Membership terms are for three years. If you are interested in applying or have questions, please contact Assistant Planner Cameron Tuck.
