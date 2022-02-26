These flowers don't care about snow

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I have enduring childhood memories of my mother exclaiming "Oh no! It's going to freeze" and running outside to bring in dozens of container plants to spend the night in the enclosed patio.

So I'm always surprised to see my jonquils sitting happily in a bed of snow. These in the photo aren't mine but I have a clump of six inch tall leaves surrounded by snow, just as jaunty as can be.

--Diane Hettrick



