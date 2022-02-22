Creating a Healthy Garden with RainWise - online Thursday

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Presented by RainWise staff, Kate Kurtz of the Natural Yard Care Program,
and Laura Matter with the Garden Hotline and Tilth Alliance.

Creating a Healthy Garden with RainWise 

Thursday, February 24, 6-7pm

Presented by RainWise staff, Kate Kurtz of the Natural Yard Care Program, and Laura Matter with the Garden Hotline and Tilth Alliance.

Get ready for Spring and learn how to create healthy soil, what plants to pick, how to water wisely in your garden and plan for weather extremes due to climate change. This webinar is for anyone interested in making their yard and garden more beautiful and resilient.

The RainWise program offers rebates to help control the rain that falls on private properties.




Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  