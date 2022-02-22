Creating a Healthy Garden with RainWise - online Thursday
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Creating a Healthy Garden with RainWise
Thursday, February 24, 6-7pm
Presented by RainWise staff, Kate Kurtz of the Natural Yard Care Program, and Laura Matter with the Garden Hotline and Tilth Alliance.
The RainWise program offers rebates to help control the rain that falls on private properties.
Get ready for Spring and learn how to create healthy soil, what plants to pick, how to water wisely in your garden and plan for weather extremes due to climate change. This webinar is for anyone interested in making their yard and garden more beautiful and resilient.
- Check your eligibility for a RainWise rebate in advance at 700milliongallons.org/rainwise/eligibility
- For those not eligible for RainWise, here are more resources: 12000raingardens.org/about-rain-gardens/incentives
Register at https://bit.ly/rwgardenweb
