John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates live at North City Bistro Saturday

Come on up to see why the North City Bistro is a favorite amongst musicians and music lovers alike.





Great sound, fantastic from scratch Mediterranean inspired cuisine, a world class wine and spirits collection all served up with mom and pop love.





John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates are on the books for Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 8 - 10:30pm.





"We've got some originals, and reimagined covers from the past century."





Check out their website at www.pinetreemusiccollective.com





and go to www.northcitybistro.com for tickets and reservations.





"It's gonna be a funky good time!"





The North City Bistro is a family-friendly venue, serving small plates and fine wine.