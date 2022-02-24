John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates live at North City Bistro Saturday
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Come on up to see why the North City Bistro is a favorite amongst musicians and music lovers alike.
Great sound, fantastic from scratch Mediterranean inspired cuisine, a world class wine and spirits collection all served up with mom and pop love.
John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates are on the books for Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 8 - 10:30pm.
"We've got some originals, and reimagined covers from the past century."
Check out their website at www.pinetreemusiccollective.com
and go to www.northcitybistro.com for tickets and reservations.
"It's gonna be a funky good time!"
The North City Bistro is a family-friendly venue, serving small plates and fine wine.
In the North City Business District at 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment