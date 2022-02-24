John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates live at North City Bistro Saturday

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Come on up to see why the North City Bistro is a favorite amongst musicians and music lovers alike. 

Great sound, fantastic from scratch Mediterranean inspired cuisine, a world class wine and spirits collection all served up with mom and pop love.

John Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates are on the books for Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 8 - 10:30pm.

"We've got some originals, and reimagined covers from the past century." 

Check out their website at www.pinetreemusiccollective.com 

and go to www.northcitybistro.com for tickets and reservations. 

"It's gonna be a funky good time!"

The North City Bistro is a family-friendly venue, serving small plates and fine wine.

In the North City Business District at 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  