2021 Lake Forest Park Water District Water Protector Award
Friday, February 18, 2022
|Cheryl Brady, 2021 Water Protector
Customers of Lake Forest Park Water District enjoy untreated well water because they pump from an aquifer that has consistently produced an adequate supply of quality water.
"We value this resource and in an effort to encourage the protection of it, each year the district recognizes someone that has made a prominent effort to protect it."
As a strong champion of the Water District, a voice of courageous support and practical action we present this year’s Water Protector Award to Cheryl Brady.
Cheryl has been inspirational in her dedication to protect our water and raise community awareness of this great resource that we enjoy.
She was a founding member of the Wellfield Protection and Communication Advisory Committee (Adcom) and has served faithfully since that time, leading with a willingness to take on any task.
During the pandemic Cheryl was chairperson and instrumental in holding the group together; despite the challenges of zoom meetings she encouraged dialog and brought energy and a sense of fun to the group while progressing on various projects.
LFPWD Commissioners Dave Hammond, Eli Zehner, Bill Donahue, our General Manager Alan Kerley, our District staff and community thank her for her service.
Presented to Cheryl Brady “With appreciation of your steadfast leadership and continual source water protection advocacy.”
Congratulations Mrs. Cheryl Brady! Your continuing engagement, leadership and advocacy for protection of our community’s resources are important, exemplary and inspirational. On behalf of the LFPWD community, thank you!
