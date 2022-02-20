SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work
Sunday, February 20, 2022
The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Tuesday, February 22 through the morning of Friday, February 25, 2022.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound State Route 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Tuesday, February 22 through the morning of Friday, February 25.
Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.
