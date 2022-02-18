In person Open House Saturday at North Seattle French School
Friday, February 18, 2022
Come visit our classrooms and meet with current families this Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10am to 12pm. Please RSVP here.
We are a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline, within the Shoreline Center and we are open to all. No French experience needed for students entering preschool and kindergarten.
Our curriculum is based on the internationally recognized program created by the French Ministry of Education, while also incorporating the best of U.S. teaching styles. We emphasize project-based learning, creative thinking, problem solving, and social-emotional learning.
We are looking forward to meeting you on Saturday!
Contact: Aurelie Declerck admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com
