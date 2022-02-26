Art for STEM event March 25

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00pm there will be an Art Show at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. 

Support your local artists and enjoy browsing through art for sale, silent auctions, raffles, a cash bar, and light refreshments. 

Tickets are $20 via EventBrite.


The evening is sponsored by the Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women and monies raised go for scholarships for local women in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)

Edmonds Center For the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020 View Map


