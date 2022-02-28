Scene on the Sound: Submarine and cargo ship

Monday, February 28, 2022

Photo by Lee Wolfe

This morning there was an interesting scene with an Ohio class submarine heading into port at Naval Base Kitsap and the Maipo River, a Hong Kong based bulk carrier, heading out.

I don't know which amazes me more - the variety of waterfowl on our lakes or the variety of vessels on our stretch of Puget Sound. I've been trying to think what this photo needs. I think an oil rig and a sailboat would fill it out nicely.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 12:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  