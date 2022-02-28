Scene on the Sound: Submarine and cargo ship

Photo by Lee Wolfe

This morning there was an interesting scene with an Ohio class submarine heading into port at Naval Base Kitsap and the Maipo River, a Hong Kong based bulk carrier, heading out.





I don't know which amazes me more - the variety of waterfowl on our lakes or the variety of vessels on our stretch of Puget Sound. I've been trying to think what this photo needs. I think an oil rig and a sailboat would fill it out nicely.





--Diane Hettrick












