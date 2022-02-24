LFP Mayor: It's a busy year ahead

Mayor Jeff Johnson

Lake Forest Park

By Jeff Johnson, Mayor of Lake Forest Park





I would like to begin this article by again thanking the volunteer members of all of the City’s advisory bodies for their hard work and dedication to the Lake Forest Park community.





One of the boards that will be especially busy in the coming year is the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The Board will be working on the public outreach process for the planning and design of the City’s new park located on the north shore of Lake Washington.





The City’s newest advisory body is the Climate Committee. At its meeting on February 24, the City Council will consider approving a resolution creating the new Climate Committee, first tasked with drafting a 2022 Climate Committee Work Plan for recommendation to the City Council and Administration. At the meeting on February 24, the City Council will also consider appointments to the Climate Committee.





I am still considering venue options for a future Coffee with the Mayor event. If you haven’t already done so and are interested in a future coffee event, please email the Deputy City Clerk to let us know your level of interest and thoughts you may have on a location.





I’m excited to note that, the next time I write, it will be spring, and we will be observing Daylight Saving Time!





--Mayor Johnson







