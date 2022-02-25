Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker I
Friday, February 25, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 3/10/2022 1:36 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Selection process:
Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.
Schedule: This position is scheduled to work Saturday through Wednesday, 6:00 AM to 2:30 PM.
This job is represented by Local Union No.763.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here (Download PDF reader).
Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.
DEFINITION
To perform a variety of semi-skilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of park equipment and facilities; to operate a variety of park maintenance vehicles, equipment and tools; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility; basic landscaping maintenance including planting, trimming, watering, mowing, raking, clearing debris; preparation of ball fields, tennis courts and shelters; trash pick-up and graffiti clean-up; inspect parks and facilities for damage, vandalism, broken equipment or hazardous conditions; assist in tree removal; operate a variety of vehicles, gas powered equipment or power tools.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is the entry level class in the Park Maintenance Worker series. This class is distinguished from the Park Maintenance Worker II by the performance of the more routine tasks and duties assigned to positions within the series including basic maintenance and work under the guidance of a Parks Maintenance Worker II or Senior Parks Maintenance Worker.
Job description and application
