Severe weather shelter open Monday night through Thursday night at St. Dunstan's

The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be Open and Activated Monday night, February 21, 2022, from 8:30pm until 7:30am at St. Dunstan's Church, 722 N 145th St in Shoreline.





Severe Weather Shelter staff and volunteers plan to continue to activate and open for a few days after that,





However, due to volunteer availability, access to the shelter, and other potential surprises, it is possible that the shelter may not operate all these days.





Check the hotline 206-801-2797 or Facebook daily to confirm it will be open before trying to access the Shelter site.





Other resources for people in need of shelter:

King County Crisis Lin e: 866-427-4747 Connects people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.

For families with children: Families can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026.

Information about Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers and other resources call 2-1-1 or visiting this website: https://www.crisisconnections.org/get-help/community-resources-online/

The St. Dunstan's Church Severe Weather Shelter is a Congregate Shelter Space. People using the space will have access to a mat on the floor, (physically distanced), and access to a blanket and / or sleeping bag.



This Shelter practices COVID-19 Prevention Protocols, including taking a temperature reading, asking questions about potential symptoms or contact with someone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive for CoVid-19 disease.

Hand sanitizer is available, and access to restrooms. Limited drinks and snacks are available during the stay. No vaccinations required to access the Shelter. No vaccine cards required. Masks should be available if people are in need of a mask.

Someone who appears to be dealing with COVID-19 type symptoms may get assistance to access a Quarantine and Isolation Site, if they are looking for that support.





There is no religious element or requirement to access and use this shelter.











