Burning of the Palms at St. Dunstan's

There will be fire. There will be prayers. There will be a bucket of water too, just in case.





Each year we do a little ritual, usually privately, where we burn the palm fronds and palm crosses from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebration to use the ashes in our Ash Wednesday rituals.





This year we will offer a brief, public event where we will burn the palm fronds. This ritual will occur on the last Sunday before Ash Wednesday, which is February 27, 2022 at 11:30am.





We will gather in the outdoor chapel on our property. You can park in either the upper or lower lot and there is a paved walkway to get to the chapel.





Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent, a season of preparation through self-examination, repentance, prayer, fasting, and study, with the imposition of a cross on our foreheads in ash. These ashes, and this sign, remind us of our humanity and our need for God, and of God’s forgiving love.















