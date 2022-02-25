Agenda for Shoreline council meeting February 28, 2022

The agenda for the February 28, 2022 Shoreline City Council Meeting includes one Action item and two Study items:

Action on Preliminary Formal Unit Lot Subdivision No. PLN20-0139, Dividing Eleven (11) Existing Parcels into Seventy (70) Unit Lots at 2105, 2117, and 2123 N 148th Street; 2116, 2122, 2132, 2142, and 2150 N 147th Street; 14704, 14710 and 14718 Meridian Avenue N (East side of Meridian Avenue N, between N 147th and 148th Streets)



The public hearing for this subdivision was held on Jan 18, 2022 by the Hearing Examiner, which created the record for the basis of a recommendation from the Hearing Examiner to the City Council. As such, the City Council cannot hear any additional public comment on this item and should not have external discussion regarding this request with members of the public.



As part of the City’s Planned Action Determination and subsequent adopted 145th Street Station Subarea Plan, a total of 2,214 housing units were allocated throughout the station area.









The Hearing Examiner recommends that the City Council approve the application subject to 25 conditions listed in the staff report.



Study Item 9(a)

Discussion of Required Undergrounding in the South Shoreline/148th Street Light Rail Station Area and the Impact on the Sound Transit Project



The staff report has not been finalized yet but will be issued no later than Saturday Feb 25.



Study Item 9(b)

Discussion of Ordinance No. 955 – 2021 Batch Development Code Amendments Group C - Related to Tree Regulations, Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Sections 20.20 and 20.50



The Development Code Batch Amendments consists of three distinct groups of amendments that have been grouped by topic:

Group A: Miscellaneous amendments proposed by City of Shoreline staff.

Group B: Amendments to the procedure and administration of the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The proposed amendments to SEPA procedures are largely clarifying amendments that make the administration of SEPA less cumbersome and clarify that SEPA is not a permit type but a decision that is tied to a proposed permit or action.

Group C: Amendments to tree regulations. The proposed tree amendments are mostly proposed by individual members of the Tree Preservation Code Team, which is a group of residents committed to protecting and preserving trees in Shoreline. One amendment in the Group was proposed by staff.

Group C: Amendments to tree regulations. The proposed tree amendments are mostly proposed by individual members of the Tree Preservation Code Team, which is a group of residents committed to protecting and preserving trees in Shoreline. One amendment in the Group was proposed by staff.









