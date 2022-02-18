Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Public Works Seasonal Laborer

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Public Works Seasonal Laborer

CLOSING DATE: 3/08/2022 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Two 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Department available.

First review of applications March 1, 2022

This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season and weather sensitive street and surface water maintenance activities between April/May and September/October.

DEFINITION:

This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the assigned work section Public Works Superintendent, Senior Maintenance Worker or other full-time maintenance staff.

Job description and application



