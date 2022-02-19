Mystery writer J.A. Jance in person at Third Place Books

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7pm. In person at Lake Forest Park! Proof of vaccination required.

After over two years since her last in-person appearance, Third Place Books welcomes back New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance to the stage at Lake Forest Park. 

We'll be celebrating the release of Nothing to Lose, the latest in Jance's Seattle-based J. P. Beaumont series.
Register here for this in-person event!



