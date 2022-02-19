Shoreline council subcommittee to conduct public interviews for planning commission positions Saturday

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Current members of the Shoreline Planning Commission

A Shoreline City Council Subcommittee will hold Planning Commission candidate finalist interviews on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:30am

The subcommittee will interview candidates for upcoming vacancies on the Planning Commission.

Attend the Meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82837880210?pwd=YkNMVjdFK0IrV09DTWxLdStSNnoxdz09

Passcode: 528624

No opportunity for public comment during the interview process.



