Shoreline council subcommittee to conduct public interviews for planning commission positions Saturday
Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Current members of the Shoreline Planning Commission
A Shoreline City Council Subcommittee will hold Planning Commission candidate finalist interviews on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:30am
The subcommittee will interview candidates for upcoming vacancies on the Planning Commission.
Attend the Meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82837880210?pwd=YkNMVjdFK0IrV09DTWxLdStSNnoxdz09
Passcode: 528624
No opportunity for public comment during the interview process.
