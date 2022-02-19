United Way of King County seeking volunteers to help working families with tax preparation

SEATTLE – Tax season is back! And this tax season, United Way of King County’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign is proud to announce the return of in-person tax assistance as well as virtual tax service – after nearly two years of reduced service due to COVID-19.





Our tax preparation services are a convenient option available to you, your family members, and your community!



From now through April 21, 2022 United Way is offering free tax preparation services both virtually and in-person at 11 locations throughout King County.



The Free Tax Preparation is for any household with an income under $70,000. Filers can be connected to other community resources and public benefits by request.



COVID-19 considerations: In accordance with public health guidance and for the safety of program participants, tax clients and guests over 12-years old must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.









There are three easy ways to file:



In-Person: File your taxes in-person at one of 11 locations throughout King County. Locations have convenient hours to meet your schedule, and no appointments are needed. To find a location near you, languages available, a list of what to bring, and other details, visit United Way’s website at



The two closest locations are Lake City and the UW Campus.



Virtually – with assistance from a volunteer: Interested in filing your taxes virtually but don't feel comfortable doing it on your own? We're happy to help! Visit https://www.GetYourRefund.org

Please note: Our virtual tax assistance slots are limited. Also, if you do not feel comfortable sharing sensitive information like your Social Security Number or personal identification information online, or with navigating a web client, please come see us in person.





Please note: Our virtual tax assistance slots are limited. Also, if you do not feel comfortable sharing sensitive information like your Social Security Number or personal identification information online, or with navigating a web client, please come see us in person.



Virtually – without assistance (no income limit on this software!): Feel comfortable filing your own taxes and just wish there was a way to do it yourself for free? Then look no further! File your taxes online at 100% no cost with United Way’s ‘My Free Taxes’ tool at



Virtually – without assistance (no income limit on this software!): Feel comfortable filing your own taxes and just wish there was a way to do it yourself for free? Then look no further! File your taxes online at 100% no cost with United Way's 'My Free Taxes' tool at www.MyFreeTaxes.com

In addition to offering these tax services, United Way’s tax team partnered with Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness and AT/T to conduct outreach to people experiencing homelessness before tax filing deadlines.









In addition to offering these tax services, United Way's tax team partnered with Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness and AT/T to conduct outreach to people experiencing homelessness before tax filing deadlines.

The tax team also secured grants from the IRS and City of Seattle and launched a new partnership with King County 2-1-1, a free telephone number for access to local community services. It is part of our way of helping to take the stress out of tax season.

Volunteer - if you have the skills and are able to help, sign up here for either in person or remote work https://www.uwkc.org/volunteer/












