Gallery North Small Works Show March 1-31, 2022
Monday, February 28, 2022
March 1-31, 2022
In the month of March, Gallery North has long enjoyed the tradition of hosting a juried exhibition of small artwork (less than 154 square inches) in all paint and drawing media.
2021 saw the much-regretted cancellation of this popular offering due to pandemic conditions, but this March we are thrilled to return with a bang.
Our call for artists resulted in a rich trove of varied work of high quality, from landscapes to florals to still lifes, animal subjects, abstracts, and much more.
Our gallery’s jurors whittled these down to over 150 pieces of a unique and outstanding character, coming from Washington and many other states, which will grace much of the forward portion of our display space.
|Eve Worrell
The show runs from March 1st through the 31, 2022. An artists’ reception and awards ceremony will take place at the gallery on March 5 from 1-4pm.
The public can also meet some of the artists at Edmonds’ third Thursday Art Walk on March 17 from 5-8pm. Regrettably, refreshments will not be served at these functions due to pandemic restrictions.
Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.
Gallery North is located at 410 Main Street, Edmonds, WA and is open seven days a week from 11-5. For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.
