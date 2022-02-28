Corina Linden Gallery North Small Works Show

March 1-31, 2022





2021 saw the much-regretted cancellation of this popular offering due to pandemic conditions, but this March we are thrilled to return with a bang.



Our call for artists resulted in a rich trove of varied work of high quality, from landscapes to florals to still lifes, animal subjects, abstracts, and much more.





Our gallery’s jurors whittled these down to over 150 pieces of a unique and outstanding character, coming from Washington and many other states, which will grace much of the forward portion of our display space.



Eve Worrell Our judge this year is Seattle artist, art-educator, and author Patrick Howe (

The show runs from March 1st through the 31, 2022. An artists’ reception and awards ceremony will take place at the gallery on March 5 from 1-4pm. The public can also meet some of the artists at Edmonds’ third Thursday Art Walk on March 17 from 5-8pm. Regrettably, refreshments will not be served at these functions due to pandemic restrictions.

In the month of March, Gallery North has long enjoyed the tradition of hosting a juried exhibition of small artwork (less than 154 square inches) in all paint and drawing media.