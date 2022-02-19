Local COVID-19 case updates February 18, 2022

King county case report

After a huge wave of cases starting in mid-December and peaking January 9, 2022 with over 2,000 cases that day in King county, cases are steadily dropping, with 200 cases in the last reported day.





Mask requirements and proof of vaccination orders are being dropped at state and county levels, with local businesses and cities left to make their own decisions.





The numbers reported are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog.





King county





Level of community transmission HIGH*

Total confirmed cases - 340,678

Cases in past 7 days - 5,152

King county hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 11,112

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 154





King county deaths Total deaths - 2,524

Deaths in past 14 days -98





Seattle

Total confirmed cases - 83,997

Cases in past 7 days - 1,277

Total hospitalizations - 2,224

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 22

Total deaths - 578

Deaths in 14 days - 21

Level of community transmission HIGH*





Shoreline

Total confirmed cases - 7,515

Cases in past 7 days - 163

Total hospitalizations - 272

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 2

Total deaths - 121

Deaths in 14 days - 4

Level of community transmission: HIGH*





Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases - 1,364

Cases in past 7 days - 34

Total hospitalizations - 30

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1

Total deaths 6 - 0

Deaths in 14 days - 0

Level of community transmission: HIGH*



