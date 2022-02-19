Local COVID-19 case updates February 18, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022

King county case report 

After a huge wave of cases starting in mid-December and peaking January 9, 2022 with over 2,000 cases that day in King county, cases are steadily dropping, with 200 cases in the last reported day.

Mask requirements and proof of vaccination orders are being dropped at state and county levels, with local businesses and cities left to make their own decisions.

The numbers reported are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog.

King county

Level of community transmission HIGH*
  • Total confirmed cases - 340,678
  • Cases in past 7 days - 5,152
King county hospitalizations
  • Total hospitalizations - 11,112
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 154  

King county deaths
  • Total deaths - 2,524
  • Deaths in past 14 days -98  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases - 83,997 
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,277   
  • Total hospitalizations - 2,224
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 22    
  • Total deaths - 578
  • Deaths in 14 days - 21     
  • Level of community transmission HIGH*  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases - 7,515 
  • Cases in past 7 days - 163    
  • Total hospitalizations - 272    
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 2
  • Total deaths - 121
  • Deaths in 14 days - 4 
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH*

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases - 1,364   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 34 
  • Total hospitalizations - 30    
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1
  • Total deaths 6  - 0 
  • Deaths in 14 days - 0
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH*

*Level of Community Transmission is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10



