Zoom event for teens and adults: The Last Stargazers with author Emily Levesque
Monday, February 21, 2022
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 6:30-8pm
In “The Last Stargazers,” award-winning UW astronomer Emily Levesque takes us on a road trip to visit the most powerful telescopes in the world, introducing the passionate and sometimes quirky individuals who run them, modern-day stargazers who devote their lives to peering across the universe and are at risk of being supplanted by automated technology.
Meet Emily, hear about the book and get a chance to ask questions.
The book was shortlisted for the 2021 ALA Alex Award, the 2021 Pen/EO Wilson Literary Science Award, and the 2021 AAAS/Subaru Book Prize.
“The Last Stargazers” is available in paperback and is available from Third Place Books.
Please register. A Zoom link will be sent to you. Email andrewm@kcls.org if you don’t receive an email by the day of the event.
Register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/61b8dd91b1d14b30001286a3
Meet Emily, hear about the book and get a chance to ask questions.
The book was shortlisted for the 2021 ALA Alex Award, the 2021 Pen/EO Wilson Literary Science Award, and the 2021 AAAS/Subaru Book Prize.
“The Last Stargazers” is available in paperback and is available from Third Place Books.
Please register. A Zoom link will be sent to you. Email andrewm@kcls.org if you don’t receive an email by the day of the event.
Register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/61b8dd91b1d14b30001286a3
0 comments:
Post a Comment