192 Shoreline project underway on Aurora

192 Shoreline will be built at N 192nd and Aurora

Drawing courtesy TWG Alpha Supported Living Services, headquartered in Bothell, is partnering with TWG, an Indianapolis-based real estate developer, on a project called 192 Shoreline, which will be built on the site at N 192nd St and Aurora Ave N, formerly the home of the Rat City Rollergirls and before that the SleepAire Mattress factory.





In many cases, community members reach out to Alpha with ideas of events, which our staff help coordinate. This includes walking club, art club, zoo outings, bowling, drum circle, movie night, and cooking classes.





With the 192 Shoreline space we will be able to host art club in the community center as well as cooking classes and other events. These activities will be open to other supported living agencies and the community at large. The challenge has always been finding locations to have our recurring events, such as art club and game night. With 192 Shoreline Community Center we will be able to remove this barrier and provide a stable location for our clients and the community to gather. Trail view of the 192 Shoreline

Drawing courtesy TWG Development

Along with the Community Projects activities the space will also support the following: Nutrition classes taught by Alpha's Nutritionist. These will benefit our staff who support our clients as well as staff from other agencies.

Satellite office space for staff to take care of paperwork; email; send faxes etc.

Recreation/Respite area for clients. We will be relocating “Cameron’s Corner” to the community center. Cameron’s Corner was dedicated to a former client of Alpha who passed away in 2008. His family donated to create a small area with seating; books; and a TV with DVD’s - all activities Cameron loved. We will dedicate a space to his memory that our clients can enjoy.

Staff break/respite area. Many of Alpha’s employees are Muslim. As an agency we have worked hard to recognize this, including a paid time off for Eid, a very important holiday celebrated for Muslim’s worldwide. We also recognize that prayer is a very important part of our staff’s daily life. It is often hard to incorporate this practice during the day for those working in client homes. We will be reserving a private space for staff to be able to come to pray or simply enjoy a quiet moment.

Provider Training and Staff Development – Alpha offers classes to other agencies including Dementia Specialty Training; Mental Health Specialty Training; Nurse Delegation and Diabetes Training.

With the 192 Shoreline Project Alpha will be working very closely with TWG Development. TWG has a significant track record in building high quality apartments and providing affordable housing for the underserved.





They understand the importance of building strong relationships in the communities they serve. This is highlighted by two of their recent projects in other states.





In 2021 they opened the doors of a new apartment complex with 30 units. These units will be home to foster youth who age out of the system.

In September of this year, they opened an apartment complex in Indiana for seniors and reserved 1/5 of the units for seniors with visual impairments.

This same unit also is home to a 6,000- sf resource center for children who are blind or visually impaired and their families.

Alpha commented: The collaboration and innovation that TWG has shown in its projects makes this partnership with them invaluable to Alpha and our community.





The previous building was completely demolished the week of February 14, 2022.TWG was formed in 2007 and specializes in affordable and senior housing developments. They have developed properties in 14 states, but they are new to Washington state. The 192 Shoreline project and another in Kirkland, are their first projects in Washington, where they have plans to expand further in the affordable housing market.192 Shoreline is affordable housing with 250 apartments in a seven-story development at 19022 Aurora Ave N. in Shoreline. Fifty-five of the units are reserved for people with disabilities. Alpha will have designated apartment units within the building for clients needing affordable housing. The project is set to finish by mid-2023.As part of this project Alpha will have a community facility on the second level of the housing complex. This new space will allow them to reach more individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and continue their vision of an inclusive community. The community space is 4,700 sf and will have two large activity/conference rooms; a teaching kitchen; satellite office space as well as storage.One of the main goals of the space is to house their Community Projects Program. Alpha’s Community Projects Program is a substitute for the no longer state funded adult day services programs. This program represents strong partnerships with the greater community.