Shorecrest boys basketball win District 1 title and will go to State

EVERETT — Elijah Johnson and Parker Baumann were not going to let Shorecrest’s season come to an end prematurely.
Johnson and Baumann combined to score 20 fourth-quarter points, and the Scots overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Stanwood Spartans 59-56 in a Class 3A District 1 boys basketball tournament winner-to-state, loser-out game Saturday at Everett Community College.
