Shorecrest boys basketball win District 1 title and will go to State

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Shorecrest was behind ten points at the beginning of the fourth quarter. They fought their way back, with the lead going back and forth between the two teams. They made the winning shots in the last 40 seconds of the game.

EVERETT — Elijah Johnson and Parker Baumann were not going to let Shorecrest’s season come to an end prematurely.

Johnson and Baumann combined to score 20 fourth-quarter points, and the Scots overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Stanwood Spartans 59-56 in a Class 3A District 1 boys basketball tournament winner-to-state, loser-out game Saturday at Everett Community College.



Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  