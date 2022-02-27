WeatherWatcher: Atmospheric River Monday

UW WRF-GSF Forecast model 4km Rainfall total ending Tuesday at 4pm PST.





Heavy rain expected over the next 24 hours, with continued showers and rain at times for most of the week. An atmospheric river has taken aim at the Pacific Northwest Sunday and Monday. Several inches of rain are expected to fall in the region with Shoreline sort of skirting the edge of the Olympic Mountain rain shadow.



For Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, we're expecting 1-3 inches of rain by the end of Monday night. A little less rain closer to the Puget Sound in areas such as Richmond Beach, heaver rain towards Lake Forest Park.





To give you a general idea of the west to east spread of rainfall, Sunday night the North Ridge (Echo Lake) station near I-5 and Highway 104 is at 0.88 inches of rain, and Richmond Beach station near Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is at 0.47 inches of rain. The above forecast image also shows a clear northeast line of where the heavier rain ends from south to north, and from west to east.



Forecast: A break from steady rain on Tuesday with just a threat of showers. Another round of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Showers or a chance of rain Thursday through Friday. The weekend looks dry right now, suggesting we might even see some sunshine on Sunday.



Temperatures will be mild to start the week. High temperatures in the low to mid 50's on Monday and Tuesday with a low near 50°F Tuesday morning, typical of an atmospheric river. We cool a little into the 40's Tuesday night but warm back up to the 50's Wednesday. Thursday and Friday we cool back into the 40's, and get even chillier into the weekend with lows dipping back down into the mid 30's.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







