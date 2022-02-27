King's graduate publishes debut poetry collection “Motherhood: The Crucible of Love”

Dominique Snedeker Shoreline, Washington, February, 2022—US Air Force Veteran and spouse Dominique Snedeker will release her poetry collection “Motherhood: The Crucible of Love” in time for National Poetry Month and Mother’s Day. Shoreline, Washington, February, 2022—US Air Force Veteran and spouse Dominique Snedeker will release her poetry collection “Motherhood: The Crucible of Love” in time for National Poetry Month and Mother’s Day.





The perfect read for mothers of all ages, this book explores and celebrates both the angst and the glory of parenting.





“Poetry speaks to the soul,” Snedeker explains. “There is such pain and beauty in parenting, and poetry is the perfect medium for exploring that dichotomy.” Although this is her publishing debut, she has high hopes for the book.

“This is for all mothers to know that confusion, joy and frustration are all a part of it. Parents really, not just moms, are not alone in trying to figure it all out as they go.”

Another mom figuring it out is Stacy Brevard-Mays, the owner of the small publishing house, Hear Our Voice LLC out of Elgin, SC that is publishing Snedeker's work.





She explains, “We started the company for school-children to educate and nurture budding authors but then covid. You know, we had to change tactics.”





'Motherhood: The Crucible of Love' will be their second release but there is so much more to come. Mays continues,





“We already have 30 authors signed. We’re looking to find those special books that might get missed by the bigger publishing companies.”

'Motherhood: The Crucible of Love' can be preordered online now or purchased throughout the country after April 1, 2022 online or at bookstores both in e-book or paperback.





When asked why she is publishing now, Snedeker responds, “It is time. I’ve always wanted to publish and I finally have something to say now that I’ve got two in elementary, one on the hip, and half my brain back. I have one grandmother left. I want her to know that she did well. It was hard. Right now is hard. But we can get through it.”

Dominique Snedeker has multiple projects in the works, including two other poetry books, a memoir about her time in the Middle East and a children's book about overcoming fears. 'Motherhood: The Crucible of Love' is just the beginning of her writing career.





As a military spouse, she spent the last eight years as a full-time mom in multiple locations, and before that, eight years herself in the U.S. Air Force, three of which were spent doing military training liaison work in the Sultanate of Oman.









For more information, contact Hear Our Voice at 803-713-4576 or hearourvoicellc@yahoo.com





Dominque graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs with a BS in English. She graduated from King's High School in Shoreline, Washington. Dominique has been writing since she was three and could only dictate. Keep track of her at www.dmsnedeker.com For more information, contact Hear Our Voice at 803-713-4576 or hearourvoicellc@yahoo.com





When Snedeker left her Air Force career destined for marriage and parenting, she struggled with assimilating into her new role, eventually writing about the existential crisis that is true for all parents.