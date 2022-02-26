Ash Wednesday at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, The Church That Feeds People

St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Shoreline





Please join us on March 2, 2022 for Ash Wednesday.





We will offer Ashes-to-Go to commuters in the parking lot between 3:00pm and 6:00pm.









Visit our website for online worship information.





All are Welcome!





Ash Wednesday is a Christian tradition marking the first day of Lent, a 40-day season of fasting and personal sacrifice.







