Ash Wednesday at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, The Church That Feeds People

Saturday, February 26, 2022

St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Shoreline

Please join us on March 2, 2022 for Ash Wednesday. 

We will offer Ashes-to-Go to commuters in the parking lot between 3:00pm and 6:00pm. 

At 7:00pm we will offer the traditional Ash Wednesday service in person and online at St. Dunstan’s, 722 N. 145th St. in Shoreline WA

Visit our website for online worship information. 

All are Welcome!

Ash Wednesday is a Christian tradition marking the first day of Lent, a 40-day season of fasting and personal sacrifice.


