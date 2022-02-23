Health Chiropractic and Massage celebrates 25 years

Dr. Tim C. Norton

Dr. Tim Norton celebrates the 25th Anniversary of practice in the month of February



Dr. Norton grew up in the Shoreline area (Shorewood Class of 89') before attending Life Chiropractic College West in California. In 1996, he graduated with highest honors – Summa Cum Laude.





In February of 1997 he opened his first practice “Health Chiropractic and Massage“ in North Seattle until moving it to Shoreline in 2005. Since then he has been involved in local organizations and charities as a board member, volunteer and sponsor.

Dr. Norton has created a family practice with a contemporary, open, and friendly environment. Using a "team" approach, he works with his patients to achieve their health goals.





Dr. Norton is a Distinguished Fellow of Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP)/Advanced Certified CBP, as well as a highly respected CBP Instructor. He has published two medically indexed research articles on spinal correction.

Dr. Norton is also a certified Industrial Injury Prevention Consultant working with two major airlines as well as local businesses. He is a member of the Washington State Chiropractic Association, The International Chiropractic Association, and is on the Executive Board of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.





"Here is to 25 more years!"












