Baby formula recalled because of bacterial contamination

OLYMPIA – Abbott Nutrition announced late on Thursday, February 17, 2022 that it is voluntarily recalling infant powdered formula produced at their Sturgis facility in Michigan. This includes Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare brand formula.









The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formula if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later. More details here The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating and working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local partners to alert customers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products manufactured at that facility.













The recall comes after four consumer complaints about infant illnesses related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella bacteria. In all four cases, infants were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.