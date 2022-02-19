Baby formula recalled because of bacterial contamination
Saturday, February 19, 2022
The recall comes after four consumer complaints about infant illnesses related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella bacteria. In all four cases, infants were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating and working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local partners to alert customers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products manufactured at that facility.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formula if:
- The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
- The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
- The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
