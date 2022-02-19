Purple spring flowers with logos

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Photo by Lee Lageschulte - and she doesn't know what they are either.
She just loves flowers.

I've been watching the Olympics channel too much. When I look at these flowers - and I have no idea what they are - I keep seeing a logo for downhill ski racing.

Feel free to identify the flower and if you yell at me for not including an identification and complete dissertation I will delete your comment.

Yes. The power has gone to my head. But the flowers are still pretty.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 6:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  