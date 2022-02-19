Purple spring flowers with logos

Photo by Lee Lageschulte - and she doesn't know what they are either.

She just loves flowers.





I've been watching the Olympics channel too much. When I look at these flowers - and I have no idea what they are - I keep seeing a logo for downhill ski racing.





Feel free to identify the flower and if you yell at me for not including an identification and complete dissertation I will delete your comment.





Yes. The power has gone to my head. But the flowers are still pretty.





--Diane Hettrick







