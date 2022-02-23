KCLS Libraries Function as Warming Centers
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Stay warm at King county libraries
The Lake Forest Park Library hours are:
- Monday- closed
- Tuesday - 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Wednesday - 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Friday - 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday - 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday - closed
Visit kcls.org/locations for all library hours and directions.
Masks are currently required for all patrons ages 5 and up. All library staff members are required to wear a mask.
