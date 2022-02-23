KCLS Libraries Function as Warming Centers

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Stay warm at King county libraries
The King County Library System has advised that, with the extreme cold weather forecast for this week, residents can find refuge from the cold in the heated community libraries.

The Lake Forest Park Library hours are:
  • Monday- closed
  • Tuesday - 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday - 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday - 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday - closed

Visit kcls.org/locations for all library hours and directions.

Masks are currently required for all patrons ages 5 and up. All library staff members are required to wear a mask.


