A virtual evening with Dolly Parton and James Patterson for their book launch Run Rose Run
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
From America’s most beloved superstar and its greatest storyteller—a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run.
From Dolly Parton and James Patterson comes a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past.Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her. Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire — a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.
Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. The composer of more than 3,000 songs, she has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and has given away millions of books to children through her nonprofit, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
James Patterson is the world's bestselling author. The creator of Alex Cross, he has produced more enduring fictional heroes than any other novelist alive. He lives in Florida with his family.
