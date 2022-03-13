100% of Jersey Mike's sales on March 30 will benefit Special Olympics

Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual “Month of Giving” Celebrates Special Olympics Athletes Nationwide

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 30, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

WASHINGTON (statewide) The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is joining forces with 49 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout Washington for its 12th Annual March “ Month of Giving ” campaign.During the month of March, customers can make a donation at any Jersey Mike’s restaurant to help more than 70 local Team Washington athletes and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, held June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. Athletes will compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.





Jersey Mike's at Aurora Village will donate 100%

of profits March 30 to Special Olympics

Locally, we have a Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village, across from the Costco entrance. The same owner has stores in Mukilteo, Shoreline, Redmond/Overlake, Lynnwood. 49 Washington stores participate in this charity event.





For the first time in the 12-year history of Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators nationwide will support a single cause.









“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the US – the Special Olympics USA Games. It is all part of a global movement using sports to end discrimination and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Jersey Mike’s is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.



Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, on-line or through the app – to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area please visit



