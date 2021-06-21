Northgate pedestrian bridge span over I-5

Aerial photography by Jared Solano

Seattle Department of Transportation placed the second half of the bridge span over I-5 at Northgate this last weekend. Seattle Department of Transportation placed the second half of the bridge span over I-5 at Northgate this last weekend.





We designed a new, accessible, all ages and abilities pedestrian and bike bridge over Interstate 5 (I-5) in Northgate.





Photo by Larry Lowary

The Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge will improve access to communities, services, and opportunities on the east and west sides of I-5 in Northgate and Licton Springs, helping knit together a historically divided area.





It’ll also reduce travel time for people walking and biking between the east and west sides of I-5. When complete, the bridge will help connect the neighborhood’s thriving job and retail centers with the rest of the city and region.





The new bridge will span roughly 1,900 feet over I-5, landing at North Seattle College on the west side and at 1st Ave NE and NE 100th St, near the light rail station, on the east side, which opens in October.











