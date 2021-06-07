Kenmore Boathouse welcomes community rowers and Northshore high school athletes alike

The Boathouse will serve as a year-round base of operations for the Kenmore Rowing Club and home to all four of Northshore School District’s high school crew teams. The project completion was celebrated with a small, in-person ribbon cutting ceremony on May 26, 2021.The Boathouse, which houses coaching, training, storage and repair facilities, will provide a staging platform for learn-to-row programs, as well as summer youth rowing camps, beginning in summer 2021.

"It is my mission to make the sport of rowing accessible to everyone in all life situations," said Suzanna Blahna, Executive Director of the Kenmore Rowing Club. "I want to invite everyone to come out and join in creating this beautiful community of rowers."

Most importantly, the Boathouse is a space for the public, with the goal of removing barriers and increasing access to rowing through a variety of community programs, discounts and youth scholarships offered through the Kenmore Rowing Club.The Boathouse is the next stage of the Rhododendron Park improvement plan, following on the heels of 2018’s boardwalk and float addition that increased ease of waterfront access for park users and a staging area for hand-powered watercraft users.