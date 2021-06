Area students named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington

Cherry trees in the UW Quad. Photo by Mike Remarcke

Students from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and north Seattle have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Autumn 2020 Quarter.





To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.