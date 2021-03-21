Third Place Commons Celebrates 21 Years of Community with Friends and Neighbors
Sunday, March 21, 2021
On Saturday, March 6, 2021 a community of neighbors gathered online to laugh, visit with friends, and celebrate the 21st birthday of Third Place Commons at the Finally 21 Online Party.
Guests enjoyed a virtual “return to the Commons” featuring special performances recorded last month inside Third Place Commons (following COVID safety protocols).
Among a number of musical performances, guests were also treated to a lively, cheerful Hula O Lehualani performance by a student of Krista Espiritu, who traditionally brings her students for a popular, annual showcase at the Commons.
You can enjoy this wonderful performance here.
Jazz pianist Ken Kassover, who has performed at Third Place Commons with a number of different bands, generously contributed his time and talent to present a mini-concert that opened the event and will be streamed online this spring.
Guests also waxed nostalgic after enjoying Third Place Commons’ 20th anniversary video and remembering everything we all love so much about our Commons community and the farmers market. Watch the video here.
Third Place Commons is actively planning to reopen as soon as it’s safe, and in the meantime continues to provide great, free programming online under the TPC At Home umbrella. Plans are also underway for the opening of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market season as usual on Mother’s Day, May 9th.
The Finally 21 Party was a benefit to raise vital funds for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market in lieu of the traditional annual community breakfast. The Commons Board of Directors sends a big THANK YOU to everyone who joined the party and gave so generously.
If you missed the party, but would like to make a gift to support these vital community assets, you can give online here.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
Photos from Third Place Commons
Photos from Third Place Commons
