Call to Artists: Virtual Juried Art Show

Sunday, March 21, 2021


2021 Shoreline Arts Festival
Presented by ShoreLake Arts

The 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival is going to look a little different again this year. But like last year, we will be moving the much loved Juried Art Exhibit to a virtual space. Supporting local artists is our key mission; and through this Covid-19 pandemic, we plan on doing just that – continue to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.

The artwork will be featured online only starting June 7 – July 31, 2021. People’s Choice Award voting will take place on the planned festival weekend of Saturday, June 26th and Sunday, June 27th.

Enter online at CaFE
  • Entry Deadline: 5/23/2021
  • Notification Date: 6/7/2021
  • Visit our website for a full prospectus and the online registration form.

REGISTRATION AND FEE
  • Non-refundable entry fee (only $10 per piece this year):
  • $10 for 1 artwork; $20 for 2; $30 for 3; $40 for 4
  • Limit 4 entries per person/per category
  • Only 1 image per artwork
  • Entry fee must be paid at the time of registration
  • A 20% commission will be collected on all sales
  • All applications must be submitted online through CaFE: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8326

CATEGORIES
  • 2-D Artwork (included, but not limited to paintings, drawings, prints, collage, mixed media, etc.)
  • 3-D Artwork (included, but not limited to sculpture, glass, wood, clay, fiber, etc.)
  • Photography
If you have any questions about this event, feel free to email Lisa at gallery@shorelakearts.org. Thank you!

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



