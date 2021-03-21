Call to Artists: Virtual Juried Art Show





2021 Shoreline Arts Festival

Presented by ShoreLake Arts

Entry Deadline: 5/23/2021

Notification Date: 6/7/2021

Non-refundable entry fee (only $10 per piece this year):

$10 for 1 artwork; $20 for 2; $30 for 3; $40 for 4

Limit 4 entries per person/per category

Only 1 image per artwork

Entry fee must be paid at the time of registration

A 20% commission will be collected on all sales

All applications must be submitted online through CaFE: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8326

CATEGORIES

2-D Artwork (included, but not limited to paintings, drawings, prints, collage, mixed media, etc.)

3-D Artwork (included, but not limited to sculpture, glass, wood, clay, fiber, etc.)

Photography If you have any questions about this event, feel free to email Lisa at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







The 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival is going to look a little different again this year. But like last year, we will be moving the much loved Juried Art Exhibit to a virtual space. Supporting local artists is our key mission; and through this Covid-19 pandemic, we plan on doing just that – continue to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.The artwork will be featured online only starting June 7 – July 31, 2021. People’s Choice Award voting will take place on the planned festival weekend of Saturday, June 26th and Sunday, June 27th.REGISTRATION AND FEE