Aegis Living residents can now receive visits from loved ones

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Aegis Senior Living in Shoreline
Aegis Living is excited to share that following Governor Inslee’s announcement yesterday, its senior living residents will be able to welcome visits from loved ones again, starting the week of March 22, 2021.
“We are thrilled with yesterday’s announcements and can’t wait to reunite residents and their families – they have been waiting a very long time,” said Aegis Living President Kris Engskov. 
“With more than 95% of our residents vaccinated and zero cases of coronavirus in our Washington communities, Aegis is now one of the safest places on the planet. 
"We can’t wait to take this next giant step toward getting back to normal.”


Posted by DKH at 4:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  