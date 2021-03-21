Aegis Living residents can now receive visits from loved ones
Sunday, March 21, 2021
|Aegis Senior Living in Shoreline
Aegis Living is excited to share that following Governor Inslee’s announcement yesterday, its senior living residents will be able to welcome visits from loved ones again, starting the week of March 22, 2021.
“We are thrilled with yesterday’s announcements and can’t wait to reunite residents and their families – they have been waiting a very long time,” said Aegis Living President Kris Engskov.
“With more than 95% of our residents vaccinated and zero cases of coronavirus in our Washington communities, Aegis is now one of the safest places on the planet.
"We can’t wait to take this next giant step toward getting back to normal.”
