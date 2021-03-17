Shoreline Planning Commission meeting and hearing Thursday March 18 at 6pm

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Planning commission meeting
Shoreline Planning Commission Meeting
and Public Hearing Online
Thursday, March 18, 2021 
from 6pm to 10pm

The Planning Commission will hear a presentation on Shoreline Prop 1 for park improvements and land acquisition which will be on the April ballot. 

The public hearing is about the proposed zoning changes to allow enhanced homeless shelters. 

Per the staff documents:

The proposal before the Planning Commission is a code amendment defining Enhanced Shelters and permitting them as a use in the MB zoning district subject to certain index criteria. The MB zone, along with Community Business (CB) and Town Center (TC) 1, 2 and 3, already allows homeless shelters, though enhanced shelters have different operational criteria and therefore are being defined and regulated separately.

