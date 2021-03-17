Shoreline Planning Commission meeting and hearing Thursday March 18 at 6pm
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
and Public Hearing OnlineThursday, March 18, 2021
from 6pm to 10pm
The Planning Commission will hear a presentation on Shoreline Prop 1 for park improvements and land acquisition which will be on the April ballot.
The public hearing is about the proposed zoning changes to allow enhanced homeless shelters.
Per the staff documents:
The proposal before the Planning Commission is a code amendment defining Enhanced Shelters and permitting them as a use in the MB zoning district subject to certain index criteria. The MB zone, along with Community Business (CB) and Town Center (TC) 1, 2 and 3, already allows homeless shelters, though enhanced shelters have different operational criteria and therefore are being defined and regulated separately.
Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 853 8248 6920; Passcode: 519514)
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights
- Presentation of Shoreline Proposition 1
- Zoning Code Amendments to Allow Enhanced Shelters in the MB Zone - hearing
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, March 4, 2021
Link to Full Meeting Packet
