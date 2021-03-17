Girl Scouts Beyond Bars to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting Thursday

The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a Zoom virtual meeting beginning at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.





Learn how Girl Scouts Beyond Bars is building healthy relationships between girls and their incarcerated parents.





This program reduces girls’ emotional distress and behavior issues during their parents’ incarceration, and improves parent/child bonding, and strengthens parenting skills.





These Scout meetings are led by incarcerated parents with a curriculum taught to strengthen their leadership skills. The program has demonstrated a successful community reentry process for parents and reduced infractions during incarceration, and reduced recidivism after parents’ release.





More info on this program: https://www.girlscoutsww.org/en/events/girl_scouts_beyondbarsgsbb.html



All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting by contacting Barbara Williams at

bandpwilliams@comcast.net



We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear about a wonderful program that is making a difference in the lives of children.





