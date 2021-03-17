Girl Scouts Beyond Bars to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting Thursday

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a Zoom virtual meeting beginning at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Learn how Girl Scouts Beyond Bars is building healthy relationships between girls and their incarcerated parents.

This program reduces girls’ emotional distress and behavior issues during their parents’ incarceration, and improves parent/child bonding, and strengthens parenting skills.

These Scout meetings are led by incarcerated parents with a curriculum taught to strengthen their leadership skills. The program has demonstrated a successful community reentry process for parents and reduced infractions during incarceration, and reduced recidivism after parents’ release. 


All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting by contacting Barbara Williams at
bandpwilliams@comcast.net

We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear about a wonderful program that is making a difference in the lives of children.



Posted by DKH at 1:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  