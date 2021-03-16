Photo and Poem: Chester the Crow

Photo by Wayne Pridemore





Chester the Crow





My name is Chester and you can see

That starts with CHE

So when CHEddar and CHEese arrive

I know that they are meant for me





Well Wayne was eating on his deck

He had his camera nigh

And when he had enough of lunch

He let his sandwich fly





And I of course was on the ground

To see what might come near

We CROWS invented "take aways"

I think that is pretty clear





So he just took another shot

To add top his big file

I have to say I am so proud

It really makes me smile





--Jean Monce Bryant







