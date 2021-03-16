Photo and Poem: Chester the Crow

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Photo by Wayne Pridemore


Chester the Crow

My name is Chester and you can see
That starts with CHE
So when CHEddar and CHEese arrive
I know that they are meant for me

Well Wayne was eating on his deck
He had his camera nigh
And when he had enough of lunch
He let his sandwich fly

And I of course was on the ground
To see what might come near
We CROWS invented "take aways"
I think that is pretty clear

So he just took another shot
To add top his big file
I have to say I am so proud
It really makes me smile

--Jean Monce Bryant


Posted by DKH at 5:10 AM
Tags: ,

