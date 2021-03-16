2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Saturday, April 24, 7pm-11pm
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is back for its fifth season. This time in the form of a pop-up drive-in! Join ShoreLake Arts and your community for a special night of celebrating the art of the short film. Get your ticket today!
Filmmakers from all over Washington have submitted their “short short” films and you’re invited to see the selected films on Saturday, April 24, 7pm, located at Shorewood High School (enter the parking lot on 175th). In the case of extreme rain or high winds, we have two backup dates reserved, #1 Sunday, April 25th, #2 Sunday, May 9th.
Car arrival is from 7-8pm, and the program will run from 8:15-11pm.
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.
We're excited to bring this single night short film festival back to the community! It's important to ensure that our local filmmakers (and artists) have an opportunity to get their work shown to a live audience again. Truly nothing beats the energy and spirit of a live audience. Even from our bubbles and the seats of our cars, it's still a very impactful evening. All watching and reacting at the same time. This group of filmmakers exemplify the very belief that creativity can't be quarantined.
The evening will showcase a juried selection of 3-12 minute films made by emerging and developing filmmakers working in our community. The top filmmakers will be honored with handmade Golden Sasquatch statues, cash prizes, NW Camera Co. rental discounts, and goodies from Trader Joe’s! Plus, audience members can vote for their favorite filmmaker to win the People’s Choice Award!
Categories include General Films (Drama), Comedy, Music Video, Animation, and Student Film. We had 61 total submissions this year! A big thank you to everyone who submitted this year. This was the most competitive and diverse group of film submissions in our 5 years.
All films are unrated and a select few contain adult/mature content. Viewer discretion is advised.
2021 Official Selections:
- A Christmas Heist by Zech Johnson
- ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER by Gabrielle Grimm
- Betty and Teddy by Kendra Ann Sherrill and Adam Gaulke
- Boat People by Long Tran
- Callthistrackamazon by Kamyar Mohsenin
- Coffee and Sugar by Andy Volk
- Delirium by Thelma Tunyi and Shanley Fermin
- Holtze 135 by Jack E.K Collier
- Lazarus Motel By Ben Wade
- On the Frontlines of Covid-19 by Laila Kazmi
- One Minute to Midnight by James Brammer
- Only Thing Defined by Cody Jordan
- Six Day Back by Scott Cierski
- Sparkles and Spotlights by Dylan Thompson and Alison Erickson
- Swipe by Jeff Schick
- That Week Each Year by Lynnette Oostmeyer
- Tiki Weed by Ty Minton-Small
- Trash Birds by Squidems
- Worthless by Dawson Doupé, Ryder Doupé and Todd Tapper
A special thank you to our jurors, Tony Doupé, Vivian Hua, Amy Lillard, and Zubi Mohammed. They screened and reviewed nearly 7 hours of short films.
Tickets are $40 for standard, or $75 for VIP. ShoreLake Arts Members get a $10 discount! Each ticket is for 1 car with one goodie box.
Don’t miss your opportunity to support up-and-coming filmmakers during this fun and safe community event! Secure your spot today through Eventbrite.
Help keep our community safe and review our Covid-19 health policy. Thank you!
Our sponsors are critical in backing our event costs. This event is generously supported by our Golden Sasquatch Sponsors, Jack Malek of Windermere and the Shoreline Film Office. Thank you to our sponsors, Shoreline Community College, McDonald’s, Trader Joe’s, Northwest Camera Co., and Selah Life Styling and Events.
Thank you to our Partners, the City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park.
Questions? Email Kevin at publicity@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
