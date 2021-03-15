Shoreline Fire gave vaccines at two clinics on Saturday

Monday, March 15, 2021

Paramedic Eric Adman administered the vaccine at UW Clinic, mostly to our wonderful teachers!
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.


Shoreline firefighters have been fighting a different kind of danger for the past several weeks.

Their crews have been visiting all the group homes and long-term care homes in Shoreline to vaccinate seniors who are unable, for many reasons, to access other means of getting vaccines.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

On Saturday, two different crews gave vaccines at two different locations in Shoreline.

Lt. Gabe DeBay and crew at the YMCA are ready to open the doors.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Lt. Gabe DeBay's crew vaccinated 474 eligible people at the YMCA pop-up clinic.

At the Shoreline UW Medical Clinic in Aurora Village another Shoreline Fire crew helped give vaccinations to 800 school employees from Shoreline and Seattle at an event partnering Shoreline Fire, Airlift NW, and UW Medicine.

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and Dale Turner YMCA Executive Director Carolan Cross. Staff from Dembowski's office and the Dale Turner YMCA volunteered at the Y pop up clinic.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Many people volunteered to help with the events. Staff and volunteers from the Y and the UW helped with paperwork, logistics, data entry, and the myriad of data necessary to track this many people. One of the advantages of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is that it's one dose so scheduling and tracking people for a second visit is not necessary.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  