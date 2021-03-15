Shoreline Fire gave vaccines at two clinics on Saturday

Paramedic Eric Adman administered the vaccine at UW Clinic, mostly to our wonderful teachers!

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.





Shoreline firefighters have been fighting a different kind of danger for the past several weeks.



Their crews have been visiting all the group homes and long-term care homes in Shoreline to vaccinate seniors who are unable, for many reasons, to access other means of getting vaccines.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

On Saturday, two different crews gave vaccines at two different locations in Shoreline.





Lt. Gabe DeBay and crew at the YMCA are ready to open the doors.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Lt. Gabe DeBay's crew vaccinated 474 eligible people at the YMCA pop-up clinic.



At the Shoreline UW Medical Clinic in Aurora Village another Shoreline Fire crew helped give vaccinations to 800 school employees from Shoreline and Seattle at an event partnering Shoreline Fire, Airlift NW, and UW Medicine.





County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and Dale Turner YMCA Executive Director Carolan Cross. Staff from Dembowski's office and the Dale Turner YMCA volunteered at the Y pop up clinic.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire





Many people volunteered to help with the events. Staff and volunteers from the Y and the UW helped with paperwork, logistics, data entry, and the myriad of data necessary to track this many people. One of the advantages of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is that it's one dose so scheduling and tracking people for a second visit is not necessary.





--Diane Hettrick










