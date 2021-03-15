Case updates March 13, 2021 - United State figures were the only ones updated this day
Monday, March 15, 2021
United States
- Total cases 29,229,162 - 52,504 in one day
- Total deaths 531,766 - 1,073 in one day
Washington state - not updated
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
- Total cases 349,425 - in one day
- Total hospitalizations 19,830 - in one day
- Total deaths 5,123 - in one day
King county - not updated
- Total cases 84,031 - since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 5,175 - since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,437 - in one day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
- Total cases 20,773 - since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,206 - since yesterday
- Total deaths 373 - since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
- Total cases 2,041 - since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 188 - since yesterday
- Total deaths 91 - new deaths
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
- cases 277 - since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - since yesterday
- deaths 4 - since yesterday
