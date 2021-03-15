Case updates March 13, 2021 - United State figures were the only ones updated this day

Monday, March 15, 2021

Case updates March 13, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 29,229,162 - 52,504 in one day
  • Total deaths 531,766 - 1,073 in one day

Washington state - not updated
  • Total cases 349,425 -  in one day 
  • Total hospitalizations 19,830 -  in one day 
  • Total deaths 5,123 -  in one day 

King county - not updated
  • Total cases 84,031 -  since yesterday 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,175 -  since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,437 -  in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated 
  • Total cases 20,773 -  since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,206 -  since yesterday
  • Total deaths 373 -  since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
  • Total cases 2,041 -   since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 188 -  since yesterday
  • Total deaths 91 -  new deaths

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 277 -  since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 16 -    since yesterday
  • deaths 4 -  since yesterday

