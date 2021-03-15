Work parties to resume at Grace Cole Nature Park

Grace Cole Nature Park work parties to resume



The City of Lake Forest Park has given approval to the gardening volunteers to hold their monthly work parties at Grace Cole and other parks in the city.

Organizer James Mead says that "We will still need to practice social distancing and the wearing of masks when near others that are not in your pod. Also we are to limit it to no more that 15 people at once. Given the size of the park, I am sure we will be able to keep everyone safe during these events."





Please bring the appropriate PPE and any hand tools you may want... clippers, loppers, machetes. Shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows are provided.



The Ecological Restoration and Stewardship Plan is getting back on track. Stay tuned for upcoming workshops and volunteer work parties starting in the next couple of months.

















Beginning on March 20, 2021 work parties will be held every third Saturday of the month. A flyer will be posted in the kiosk at the entrance to the park with the pertinent information.